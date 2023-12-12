CAF Awards: I Did Not Vote For Salah Over Osimhen – Amunike

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Super Eagles Star, Emmanuel Amunike has debunked reports making the rounds that he voted for Mohammed Salah over Victor Osimhen in the 2023 CAF Awards.

The 1994 African Player of the Year said on Nigerian Sports Village Square moderated by veteran journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

Amunike has been criticized on social media after he mentioned Mohammed Salah in a trending video which has gone viral. It was believed that he endorsed Mohammed Salah in the clip to win the award ahead of Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen.

The former Barcelona winger has now released a statement to deny the reports where he also revealed that he is not part of the voters for the award.

Amunike said, “I want to use this opportunity to clear what some of you are saying in this platform. With all due respect to every one of you that I owe with high regard.

“First of all, I want you to understand the rumours that you guys are [spreading] concerning me not voting Osimhen. I was never elected to vote.

“On our way to the novelty game that we played in Marrakech here, a former player and captain of the Egyptian national team – who is preparing himself to become a TV producer in Egypt – with his group, he was debating on the Arabian team, and he raised the question between Hakimi and Salah.

“There was a time Osimhen was mentioned in that discussion. He came to me and asked ‘Hakimi or Salah’. I have to say Salah. And the reason why I said Salah was because I played in Egypt, I lived in Egypt and I know some of the guys there.”

The former Flying Eagles coach said he never voted against Victor Osimhen.

Amunike continued: “So, there is nothing like voting against Osimhen. Osimhen is our player and our boy. We are happy about what he has achieved, and we hope he would continue to dream and achieve more for the betterment of his career and the betterment of Nigeria.

“It has come to a time in our culture in Nigeria – with all due respect to you guys, we should stop spreading false news and stop creating false impressions among the people. We are journalists, and our responsibility is to inform the public what is right.”

Amunike gave Osimhen his big break in professional football when he included him in the Golden Eaglets team that represented Nigeria at the 2015 U-17 World Cup.

Osimhen won the top scorer award in the competition, scoring 10 goals to lead Nigeria to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy in Chile.

While receiving the 2023 African Player of the year award, Osimhen thanked Amunike for giving him the opportunity to fulfil his dream in 2015.

“First of all, I want to say thank you God for everything. Special thanks goes to Emmanuel Amunike. Without him, I don’t think I would be standing in front of you guys holding one of the most prestigious awards in world football. It’s a dream come true for me.”

It was an historic night for Nigeria in Morocco on Monday night as Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie went home with prestigious prizes.

The Super Falcons were also named African Women’s team of the year.