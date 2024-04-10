Call for Proposals for the UKAID-Funded Propcom+ Programme Climate Smart Agriculture Capital Assets Grant Facility

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Propcom+ is an eight-year (2023-2030) FCDO-funded rural and agricultural market development programme. It aims to improve the incomes and climate resilience of 3.79 million vulnerable women and men in Nigeria whilst benefiting climate and nature. Propcom+ operates a two-tiered system:

Tier 1 focuses on investments that promote livelihoods in Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and Plateau as the focal states.

Advertisement

Tier 2 focuses on deforestation-free commodities and pro-forest investments, with the focus states being Enugu, Ekiti, Edo and Cross Rivers

The Programme’s Climate Smart Agriculture Catalysing Grant Facility (CSA CGF) aims to deliver an integrated approach that addresses the interlinked challenges of food security in Nigeria and accelerating climate change. This is to increase productivity and quality of food to improve nutritious outcomes and increase incomes; climate resiliency by reducing vulnerability; and climate mitigation by pursuing lower emissions.

This call for proposal seeks to identify investible projects from businesses in Manufacturing, Climate Smart Agriculture and Agribusiness space seeking to access durable capital assets financing

support.

Visit the link below for more details on the Call for Proposal.

Advertisement

Submission Deadline: 24th April