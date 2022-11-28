Cameroon Goalkeeper ‘Sent Home’ From Qatar Over Tactical Disagreement With Coach

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cameroon first choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has reportedly decided to leave the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup competition in Qatar, over a disagreement in his goalkeeping style with head coach, Rigobert Song.

Advertisement

According to football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Onana will leave permanently and not return to the Cameroonian side.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was dropped from Cameroon’s squad during its 3-3 draw with Serbia over what the head coach described as ‘disciplinary actions’.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper who played the full 90 minutes for the Indomitable Lions as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one, has now been replaced with Devis Epassy.

Andre Onana During Switzerland Match

According to Fabrizio Romano, Onana conflict with the head coach started after he refused to change his playing style and become more “traditional.”

Advertisement

André Onana has decided to leave the World Cup with permanent effect and he will not be back, confirmed. ⛔️🇨🇲 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/0LH0CYZsr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

In Cameroon’s clash with Switzerland, the Inter Milan goalkeeper frequently stepped out of the 18-yard box, distributing passes close to the center of the field like an outfield player.

Also, Onana has had more touches (61) than any other goalkeeper so far at the 2022 World Cup with 26 of them being outside of his box.

The goalkeeping centre-back.



26 of André Onana 61 touches came outside the box against Switzerland/#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rbU0U7VDez — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 24, 2022

The goalkeeper who has 34 caps for Cameroon was reported to have also condemned the interference of the President of Cameroon’s Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o in the affairs of the world Cup squad.

The 41-year-old football legend was spotted training with the squad ahead of their Group G opener against Switzerland.