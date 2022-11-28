Ghana Defeat South Korea In Gripping World Cup Game

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mohammed Kudus ended South Korea’s comeback attempt as Ghana endured a 3-2 win on Monday after losing a comfortable 2 goal lead at halftime.

Mohammed Salisu and Kudus have earlier put the West African side ahead with 2 quick goals at the Education City stadium, Qatar.

Salisu smashed in from close range in the 24th minute after Jordan Ayew’s free-kick delivery caused havoc before Kudus converted another Ayew cross in the 34th minute.

However, the Black Stars lost the lead early into the second half with Cho Gue-sung scoring two brilliant headers within three-minute.

Ghana found redemption in Kudus who clinically found the bottom-left corner after Inaki Williams completely missed his kick.

South Korea head coach, Paulo Bento, was also shown a red card after the final whistle for arguing with the officials.

With the result, Ghana’s path to the round of 16 is now easier as a point over Uruguay may see them through.

Muhammed Kudus’s brace also makes him the youngest (22 years 118 days old) African player to score two goals in a World Cup match after Ahmed Musa’s (21y 254d) brace for Nigeria against Argentina in 2014.