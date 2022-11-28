Ghana Defeat South Korea In Gripping World Cup Game

Mohammed Kudus ended South Korea’s comeback attempt as Ghana endured a 3-2 win on Monday after losing a comfortable 2 goal lead at halftime.
Mohammed Salisu and Kudus have earlier put the West African side ahead with 2 quick goals at the Education City stadium, Qatar.
Salisu smashed in from close range in the 24th minute after Jordan Ayew’s free-kick delivery caused havoc before Kudus converted another Ayew cross in the 34th minute.
However, the Black Stars lost the lead early into the second half with Cho Gue-sung scoring two brilliant headers within three-minute.
Ghana found redemption in Kudus who clinically found the bottom-left corner after Inaki Williams completely missed his kick.
South Korea head coach, Paulo Bento, was also shown a red card after the final whistle for arguing with the officials.
With the result, Ghana’s path to the round of 16 is now easier as a point over Uruguay may see them through.
Muhammed Kudus’s brace also makes him the youngest (22 years 118 days old) African player to score two goals in a World Cup match after Ahmed Musa’s (21y 254d) brace for Nigeria against Argentina in 2014.