Onana Fumbles Again As Manchester United Risk Champions League Elimination

Manchester United played out a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray to continue their poor run in the Champions League.

The Red Devils surrendered a 3-1 lead thanks to an error-prone performance from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 11th minute before Bruno Fernandes added the second goal six minutes later.

Onana fumbled in Ziyech’s free kick to make it 2-1 for Galatasaray before halftime.

McTominay finished off Wan-Bissaka’s cross to make it 3-1 for Manchester United ten minutes after the restart.

Onana handed Ziyech another gift when he spilled his free kick into the net in the 62nd minute to make it 3-2.

Ziyech assisted Aktürkoglu for the third goal to make it 3-3 and put Manchester United’s chances of advancing in jeopardy.

Wilfred Zaha missed a glorious chance to win it for Galatasaray in the closing moments.

The result moves Galatasaray up to the second position on the table with five points, while Manchester United remain in the bottom with a paltry four points from four games.

Ten Hag’s men have only won once in the Champions League this season and have conceded 14 goals in five matches.

Manchester United will need to beat Bayern Munich in their last group game at Old Trafford and hope for a favourable result between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.