Govs Diverting FAAC Allocation To Fund Tinubu’s Re-election – ADC

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of diverting Federation Account Allocation allocations to finance the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the opposition party described the alleged diversion of over N800bn from FAAC allocations for political purposes as “shameless, cruel and criminal,” particularly at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship.

The statement, signed by the ADC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the allegations confirmed long-held suspicions that while Nigerians were being asked to endure the pains of the government’s economic reforms, public resources were allegedly being channelled into preparations for the 2027 elections.

“It is morally indefensible that state governments receiving record-breaking allocations are unable to improve the lives of the people, yet could divert money to fund the President’s re-election ambitions,” the statement read.

The party noted that despite increased revenues accruing to states under the current administration, many Nigerians continued to face worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity.

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“Under this APC government, states are receiving more money than at any other period in Nigeria’s history, yet Nigerians are poorer, hungrier and more desperate than ever before.

“Roads are still collapsing. Hospitals are still empty. Schools are still underfunded. Workers are underpaid. Communities remain unsafe. The only thing growing is the political appetite of the ruling party,” it stated.

The ADC further argued that if the allegations were proven true, the development would amount to “a direct theft of resources belonging to the Nigerian people.”

“FAAC allocations are meant for development, salaries, healthcare, education, infrastructure, security and the welfare of citizens, not for financing the re-election plans of one man.

“To divert public allocations into political accounts while citizens cannot afford food is wickedness on an industrial scale,” the party said.

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According to the ADC, the allegations also explain why some APC governors appeared more focused on political manoeuvring than governance despite increased inflows into state coffers following the removal of fuel subsidy and currency devaluation policies.

“The same government that told Nigerians there is no money to reduce suffering somehow found a way to allegedly mobilise over N800bn for politics.

“The same government asking citizens to endure sacrifice is allegedly supervising one of the largest political funding operations in Nigeria’s democratic history,” the ADC alleged.

The party called for an independent investigation into the allegations, including the reported use of FAAC deductions and related accounts allegedly linked to the operation.

“Nigerians deserve to know whether money belonging to states and local governments was diverted for partisan political purposes. If these allegations are true, then this represents a dangerous abuse of public trust and a scandal of enormous national consequence,” the party added.