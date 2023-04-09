Cast Out ‘Ghost Of Nepotism’ From Nigeria, Bishop Kukah Charges Tinubu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese has called on the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prioritize the security of citizens and unite the country against ethnic and religious bigotry when he takes up the reins of government.

Kukah, who is known for his outspokenness on political and social issues, made the call in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Catholic bishop, many citizens feel unsafe due to the security situation in the country and as such Tinubu must make the restoration of peace and security a top priority of his administration.

Bishop Matthew Kukah

“I am hopeful that you will appreciate that the most urgent task facing our nation is not infrastructure or the usual cheap talk about dividends of democracy. These are important but first, keep us alive because only the living can enjoy infrastructure,” Kukah said.

The cleric also stated that ethnic and religious bigotry must be urgently tackled by creating opportunity for all citizens and casting out “the ghost of nepotism” from the land.

“For now, the most urgent mission is to start a psychological journey of making Nigerians feel whole again, of creating a large tent of opportunity and hope for us all, of expanding the frontiers of our collective freedom, of cutting off the chains of ethnicity and religious bigotry, of helping us recover from the feeling of collective rape by those who imported the men of darkness that destroyed our country, of recovering our country and placing us on the path to our greatness, of exorcising the ghost of nepotism and religious bigotry,” he added.