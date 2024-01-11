CBN Appoints Interim Management Team For Union, Keystone, Polaris Bank

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) has appointed six executives to take over the affairs of the Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank.

This appointment is coming barely 24 hours after the apex bank dissolved the board and management of three banks in a move that is seen as the implementation of the report of the Special Investigator on CBN and Related entities, Jim Obazee.

In a statement signed by the CBN Acting Director, of Corporate Communications, Mrs Sidi Hakama on Wednesday, the apex bank made an appointment for three banks excluding Titan Trust Bank.

The CBN said, “Following the dissolution of the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank on Wednesday, January 10, the CBN has appointed new executives to oversee the affairs of the banks”.

The CBN said Union Bank, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer is Yetunde Oni, while its Executive Director is Mannir Ringim.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Keystone Bank would be Hassan Imam, and the seat of the Executive Director is to be occupied by Chioma A. Mang.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Polaris Bank is Lawal Akintola and the Executive Director is Chris Ofikulu.

The CBN noted that appointments take immediate effect.