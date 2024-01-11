‘We Are Ready To Conquer Africa’, Ahmed Musa Boasts As Super Eagles Land In Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has told Nigerians to believe in the team in their quest to bring home the Nations Cup trophy, as the team landed in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

The team donned a colourful green, white green caftan outfit en route to Ivory Coast after the send forth organized by Lagos State, Governor, Babajide Sango-Olu on Tuesday night.

The team landed in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon to begin their quest to win the trophy. A total of 23 players and 18 officials touched down in Abidjan.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Terem Moffi are expected to join the team before their first game on Sunday.

The captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, has urged Nigerians to believe in the team as they aim to win their First Nations Cup trophy since 2013.

He said, “Everybody is excited and waiting to go to Abidjan. After the last game in Uyo, when the campaign started, we told ourselves about going there to shine. We can see all the quality in the squad, and we can’t say otherwise. In football, anything can happen, but we have confidence.

“Even the coach has set a target of winning the AFCON for himself too. I just want Nigerians to believe in the team. With their support, we can go far.”

Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo were part of the trophy-winning squad in 2013, and they will be hoping to be a second time lucky in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has refused to reveal his first choice goalkeeper for the competition.

The Portuguese manager named the trio of Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabili, and Ojo Olorunleke as goalkeepers in the 25-man squad.

The three-time champions of the competition begin their campaign against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.