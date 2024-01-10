CBN Dissolves Board Of Union Bank, Polaris, Two Others

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has dissolved the board and management of four banks in a move that is seen as the implementation of the report of the Special Investigator on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related entities, Jim Obazee.

The banks are Titan Trust Bank, Union Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank.

The decision to dissolve the boards was taken after a meeting between Yemi Cardoso, Obazee, and the board and management of the four banks.

The dissolution is coming after the investors in Titan Trust Bank refused to honour the invitation to a meeting with the Special Investigator.

All the four banks are involved in the special investigations on how the CBN was run under Godwin Emefiele, the former governor who was ousted soon after President Tinubu took office last May.

