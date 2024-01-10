Tunji-Ojo’s N483m Contract: APC Chieftain Threatens Legal Action If Minister Is Not Probed.

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Garus Gololo, has threatened to head to court to seek justice and to ensure those involved in the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry’s fraud are brought to book and justice served.

Gololo expressed worries that the Minister of Interior Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has not been invited by the EFCC or suspended by President Bola Tinubu over the alleged fraud.

Advertisement

The APC Chieftain made the threat on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking to THE WHISTLER.

He expressed his displeasure over the delayed invitation and suspension of the Minister of Interior and others for their involvement in the whole saga.

The minister, it could be recalled, accepted his company New Planet Project Ltd got a contract from the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

He however said he did not take part in the contract worth 483.1 million as he had resigned since 2009 as a director in the company.

Advertisement

But the former Army General said the Federal Government should have extended the same treatment meted out on Tunji-Ojo’s counterpart in the humanitarian ministry so that Nigerians would cheer the presidency for its political will.

Gololo, said, “What I am after here is that once they have suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, Tunji Ojo, the Minister of Interior also should have been suspended because they indicted him of N438.1 million naira for consultancy fees to numerous companies allegedly linked to him.

How can you be a consultant, with your own companies while holding public office? He has to be suspended alongside those involved to make it complete”.

Gololo, while distinguishing Ojo’s reforms in the Ministry of Interior from public funds embezzlement, noted that there is a big difference between handling public funds and doing a good job.

“If he is doing a good job, he is not supposed to be indicted for embezzling people’s funds.

Advertisement

“If I may ask, is he the only Minister in Nigeria or the most qualified? The fact is that he has been indicted, he has to leave. That is just the truth.

“He just has to go with Betta Edu pending when the investigation is completed and of course we know that no one remains in office while undergoing the probe.”

The former APC BOT member further alleged that there has been a presence of a new cartel in the Also villa. The new body, he said, has been formed to operate in a similar style of cabal during the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration and must be pushed out.

“During Buhari’s regime, we had cabals. And in Tinubu’s administration, we have a cartel. The cartel is there in the villa.

“If they don’t remove them, we will continue having this problem. We will push them out because they are not wishing this government to succeed.

“Those cartels are the ones bringing most of those Ministers. But for now we need Tunji-Ojo to be suspended by Mr President.

Advertisement

“There is no way they can suspend the other woman (Betta Edu), and they cannot suspend him too. I don’t think he is untouchable.

“He is supposed to leave as a minister. Then after he is cleared, he can go back as a Minister or he goes to Kuje and relaxes there.

“I called for the suspension of Betta Edu and Mr President listened. We want him also to listen to this too to suspend him so that it will be 50/50, so that nobody will say this one is from this side, and this one is from the other side. We are all Nigerians, and we are citizens.

“They called Sadiya Umar Farouq and she came to face a probe. Let them also call Tunji-Ojo out, let him give his statement. Let them suspend him, let us know why he should be a minister and a consultant.

“Any other person involved must be suspended. There are many people involved in this. They must go on suspension even if they are members of the APC.

“We campaigned for Mr. President as members of the same party. We made promises that we are going to help Nigerians out of poverty but it is now from poverty alleviation to personal alleviation”.