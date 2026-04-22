CBN Strengthens Cybersecurity, Warns Against Fake Messages

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured the public of ongoing efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity systems while warning Nigerians against fraudulent messages, emails and online communications falsely claiming to originate from the apex bank.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CBN said it had observed an increase in fake digital messages designed to mislead members of the public, spread false information and gain unauthorized access to personal accounts.

The bank noted that the fraudulent communications often contain deceptive links and misleading claims relating to the CBN’s leadership, licensing activities and policy decisions.

According to the bank, such messages are part of attempts by cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting individuals and compromise sensitive personal and financial information.

“The circulation of fraudulent messages, emails and online communications purporting to originate from or be associated with the Bank are intended to misinform members of the public,” the statement said.

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It added that recipients of such messages should exercise caution and avoid engaging with suspicious content.

As part of measures to curb cyber fraud, the apex bank urged Nigerians not to click on unverified links or disclose personal information on suspicious websites or platforms.

The bank also advised members of the public to confirm the authenticity of any communication attributed to the CBN through its official website, recognised media channels and other verified sources.

The CBN stated that its official website remains www.cbn.gov.ng and should serve as the primary reference point for accurate information concerning its policies, programmes and regulatory decisions.

It further called on Nigerians to promptly report suspected fraudulent websites, emails or messages to relevant law enforcement agencies for necessary action.

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The apex bank said it remained fully committed to safeguarding the Nigerian financial system and protecting stakeholders from evolving cyber threats.

According to the statement, the CBN is continually upgrading its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders to strengthen digital resilience across the financial sector.

The warning comes amid increasing cases of online scams and identity theft targeting financial institutions, businesses and individuals across the country.

The bank reaffirmed that public awareness and vigilance remain critical in the fight against digital fraud, urging Nigerians to rely only on verified communication channels.

The CBN added that cooperation between regulators, security agencies and the public would be essential in tackling the growing menace of cybercrime.