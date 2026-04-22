Gov Abba Nominates Garo As New Dep Gov

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Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has forwarded the name of Murtala Sule Garo to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as his new Deputy Governor.

The nomination was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad.

According to the statement, the move is in line with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers a governor to appoint a deputy in the event of a vacancy.

The position became vacant following the resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Abdussalam Gwarzo, on March 27, 2026.

The governor said the nomination followed wide consultations with key stakeholders and urged the State Assembly to expedite action on Garo’s confirmation.

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Garo, 48, is described as an experienced political administrator with over two decades of service in both elective and appointed positions. His previous roles include State Organising Secretary of his party, Special Adviser to the Governor, Chairman of Kabo Local Government Area, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano, and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was also the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The nomination, according to the statement, is part of efforts by the Yusuf administration to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery in the state.