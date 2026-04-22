Bauchi Orders Appointees Contesting Elections To Resign By Friday

Nigeria
By Lukman ABDULMALIK
Bauchi-state-map
Bauchi State map

The Bauchi State Government has directed all political appointees seeking elective positions in the upcoming party primaries to resign from their posts on or before Friday, April 24, 2026.

The directive, issued in line with the Electoral Act 2026 (as amended), was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

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The decision is aimed at ensuring compliance with legal provisions guiding the participation of public office holders in electoral processes.

The government expressed appreciation to the affected appointees for their contributions to the development of the state and wished them success in their political ambitions.

It also directed all affected officials to hand over government property and the responsibilities of their offices to appropriate authorities within their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) before exiting their positions.

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