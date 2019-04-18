CCT Throws Out Onnoghen’s Suit Challenging Jurisdiction To Try Him

Advertisement

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has thrown out the suit filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction to try him.

Onnoghen had arrived the tribunal at about 9am to know his fate in the false assets declaration charges the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed against him, however, registrar of the tribunal announced that proceedings would commence by 12 mid-day.

Recall Onnoghen had prayed that the chairman disqualify himself because he has a case with the EFCC and as such will give a fair hearing.

But at the resumed hearing, the CCT chairman, Danladi Umar, said he has no case with the EFCC.

He, therefore, dismissed the prayer of the applicant’s defendant.

Onnoghen, will in a few minutes from now, know his fate in the trial which made him resign as CJN.