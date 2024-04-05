ABUJA: Hope For Nyanya Residents As Wike Says Rail Mass Transit May Extend To Suburb

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to deliver the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ART) before the first anniversary of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2024.

This was just as the minister revealed that the rail mass transit may be extended to Nyanya to address the traffic congestion being experienced by residents plying that axis.

Wike, who made this promise after an inspection tour from the Metro Station in Central Area to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday said the project is 97 per cent complete.

The minister described the development as a “dream comes true”, adding that the project would be ready for inauguration in May to celebrate President Tinubu’s one year in office.

He described the ART, also known as the Abuja Light Rail as a very important project.

“We are very happy. We are almost 97 per cent completed. All works are ongoing to make sure that the May delivery date is a reality.

“I believe this is one of the projects Mr President would like to inaugurate, because it is very key to the development of the economy.

“For me, it is a dream come true, and we are happy that after all said and done, the metro line will be put to use for Nigerians, come May 29,” he said.

The minister, who took a 30-minute ride from the Metro Station to the Airport, said it was more convenient to use the train than vehicles to go to the airport.

He added, “I am really impressed with the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

“The company has assured us that all the renovation works on the stations will be ready before the commissioning date.”

On whether the rail lines would be extended to areas experiencing high traffic, the minister said: “I am not committing anything now, because we are taking everything step by step.

“We have to first of all, consider the financial implications.

“Linking areas like Nyanya are important, no doubt about it. We will talk to the contractor to see what we can do, but for now, there is no commitment.”

Wike also said that the FCT administration has concluded plans to build three terminals for the road transportation system for residents of the territory.

He explained that the development would significantly help in curtailing the menace “one chance” criminals in Abuja.

He said that the FCTA road transport system would be rolled out in May, adding that when inaugurated, people would no longer take the risk of entering vehicles they don’t know the operators.