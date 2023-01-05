Check Your E-Mails, Don’t Fall For Job Scammers–NSCDC Warns Applicants

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned the general public and applicants in the ongoing 2022 recruitment exercise to beware of job scammers.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday, the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, noted that messages being circulated on different social media platforms by scammers directing applicants to attend a test on January 8 are false.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been drawn to an erroneously crafted message to applicants about the recently advertised NSCDC 2022 recruitment exercise circulating in the media, various social media platforms, and WhatsApp groups.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) wishes to inform the general public that the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will hold on the 8th of January, 2023 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.”

Odumosu, however, states that the agency gives updates regarding the exam and venue, adding that the NIS has also advised shortlisted candidates to always check their emails for informed notification as regards its aptitude test.

“Nigeria Civil Defence (NSCDC) Update on CBT Exams Date, Venue, and Time. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Friday, advised all shortlisted candidates for the CDCFIB Computer-Based Aptitude Test to start checking their email addresses/phones for their Exam Centres notifications from midday.

“The NSCDC wishes to state clearly and categorically that this message is fake, misleading and a calculated attempt by fraudsters and cyber criminals to take advantage of the recruitment process to extort unsuspecting applicants of their monies by causing panic and creating unnecessary tension with the said write up.

“Members of the public and desperate job seekers are hereby warned not to fall victim to Extortions and Job Scams through a grandiose attempt by job racketeers to misinform and confuse them into parting with different sums of money in the name of helping to shortlist them for the Aptitude Test and getting placement in NSCDC.”

He noted that the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has directed its personnel to go after the people circulating these fake messages.

“NSCDC seizes this window to send a strong warning to those elements behind the fake news, that, the Corps’ cyber experts have been directed by the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, to go after the masterminds of this Fake Information and very soon they will be fished out.

“Fraudsters are therefore warned to be ready to face the full wrath of the law if they don’t desist from this criminal method of amassing wealth at the expense of desperate job seekers who are vulnerable and can easily fall prey due to their antics and their anxiety to get jobs.

“The public should be informed that the NSCDC recruitments, enlistment, and promotion exercises are coordinated and supervised by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Interior, Ogeni Rauf Aregbesola.”

The general public was further charged to “remain calm and patient for authentic updates and information on the recruitment process.”

He added that all updates about the 2022 recruitment exercise would be published officially and made available to the public by the Board in due course.