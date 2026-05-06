NDLEA Uncovers Underground Drug Hideouts In Kano

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Strategic Command has uncovered and begun dismantling a network of caves and underground hideouts used for illicit drug activities in the Rimin Kebe area of Kano.

The operation, carried out under a special crackdown tagged “Operation Sharar Mafaka,” followed intelligence gathering and sustained surveillance by NDLEA operatives.

According to the command, officers who stormed the area on May 4 confirmed the existence of multiple caves constructed and adapted by drug dealers as living quarters and distribution points.

Some of the hideouts were found furnished with household items such as mats, pillows, food flasks, plates, and cutlery, indicating that they were being used for extended stays and regular drug-related activities. Authorities also discovered additional tunnels believed to be under construction, possibly designed to link different hideouts underground.

The Kano Strategic Command Commander, Dahiru Yahaya Lawal, said several of the caves and tunnels have already been dislodged, with plans underway to demolish and secure the remaining structures.

“We will continue to pursue these elements wherever they hide. Our commitment is unwavering until Kano is rid of illicit drug use and trafficking,” he said.

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The operation aligns with directives from the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa, to intensify the crackdown on drug networks across the country.

The agency also called on residents to support its efforts by reporting suspicious activities and locations to NDLEA offices, stressing that community cooperation is key to combating substance abuse and illegal drug trade in the state.