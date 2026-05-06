Gov Inuwa Yahaya Accepts APC Ticket For Gombe North Senate

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Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has accepted to contest for the Gombe North Senatorial seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor received the party’s nomination form during an expanded stakeholders’ meeting attended by governorship and National Assembly aspirants, members of the state working committee, party elders, and other key figures.

Also present at the event were the APC Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, as well as North-East zonal officials and other party stakeholders.

As the sole aspirant for the seat, Yahaya was unanimously affirmed as the APC’s candidate and formally presented with the nomination form by Kumo alongside the state party chairman, Mohammed Dantata Ndus.

The development signals the governor’s transition from executive leadership to a legislative role ahead of the forthcoming elections.