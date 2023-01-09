Coalition Members Go Underground As DSS Goes After Them For Exposing Emefiele’s Planned Arrest

Members of civil society organisations who exposed alleged plans by the Department of State Services, DSS, to arrest Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have gone underground for fear of arrest.

This followed Saturday night’s arrest of one of their members, Godwin Meliga, who is the President of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard.

The group had held a press conference during which it alleged that the DSS wanted to arrest Emefiele on charges bordering on terrorism.

A member of the group told THE WHISTLER that members of the coalition have gone underground since the conference as the DSS has spared no effort to arrest them.

He further revealed that the coalition intends to hold another press conference to expose fresh moves against Emefiele by the DSS, adding they might be forced to confront the State Service “as we did not do anything wrong.”

Although the DSS has not confirmed Meliga’s arrest, a statement issued on Monday by the coalition’s spokesperson, Abbah Owoicho, said the secret police stormed his residence in Gwarimpa, Abuja, at about midnight on Saturday.

Quoting the spouse, Owoicho said the DSS operatives “suppressed the security guards, broke down the protector and barged into his house”.

He further revealed that Meliga was also assaulted before he was whisked away in handcuffs, wearing a boxer and singlet.

The statement read partly: “The wife further disclosed that the men of the Service had been on his trail as they had earlier arrested one Samson Babalola on Thursday who was said to be driving Mr Meliga’s car.

“The wife further confirmed that family contacts within the Service have confirmed to them that he was arrested for causing the Service untold embarrassment through the exposure of the plot to frame the CBN Governor.

“Sources at the DSS headquarters told the family that the DG felt utterly humiliated by the press conference of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders which exposed the plot and that all members of the leadership of the coalition will be arrested for causing the DG such embarrassment.

“The wife, who has been weeping since the attack on her husband, has informed us that Comrade Meliga has routine drugs he takes religiously and this unwarranted arrest would put his life in grave danger.

“Since the news of the arrest hit town, there has been outrage and all members of the National Executive Committee have been summoned to Abuja on Monday for an emergency meeting to seek ways of securing his immediate release.”