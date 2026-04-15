My Husband Is Childish, Holds Grudges – Temi Otedola

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Temi Otedola, the wife of Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, has revealed that her husband keeps malice and avoids confrontation whenever he is upset with her.

She made this known during an episode of their joint podcast, where she described his approach as “a bit childish,” noting that he often resorts to sending lengthy messages instead of addressing issues face-to-face.

She recalled an incident when she discovered he was upset with her through an email, despite them being in the same apartment.

“The way I found out that Tosin [Mr Eazi] was actually angry with me on a Monday was that he sent me a long message. And bear in mind that we are sitting in the same flat.

“I was minding my business, responding to my emails, and I got a message saying everything he was upset about me for. While I was reading it my body was already becoming hot. At some point, I couldn’t even read it because I was so angry.

Because I have asked him ten times if he was upset with me and he said nothing. Honestly, if you’re in the same flat as someone else, I think it is a bit childish not to go up and speak to them.

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“Yes, but that is what you’re comfortable with. You find it easier to express yourself by typing. I have gotten some long emails in the past. At least you’re getting it out. But it would be nice if you could just sit down with me and have it out,” she expressed.

Responding, Mr Eazi admitted that he finds it easier to communicate his feelings through writing rather than verbal discussions, especially during tense moments.

“I would prefer to sit down with you and talk things out. But I see that sometimes when we sit down to talk, I don’t hit the nail on the head. Also, I think if I communicate during tense moments, I might sound too harsh.

“I don’t think texting someone you’re sitting next to is the best way to communicate. But that is my way. And everybody just needs to find what their way of communication is and communicate. For me, it’s typing.

“When I want to really express myself, I can do it via typing better than speaking. Because then I can read it again and cross-check my tone,” he said.