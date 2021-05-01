Council Boss Fingers IPOB As Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Akwa Ibom

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed two officers of the Akwa-Ibom State Police Command on Saturday.

The operatives were murdered during an attack on a police facility in Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chairman of the Ikono Council, Nyakno Okoibu, the attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, leaving a female police officer injured.

Five vehicles within the precinct of the station were allegedly set ablaze.

Okoibu accused members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their Eastern Security Network (ESN) paramilitary wing of staging the attack, reports Premium Times.

The chairman further noted that the council was “making overarching measures to ensure that normalcy is restored to the area of attack” and other parts of the LGA.

“The chairman wishes to reassure the people of Ikono that in liaison with the Chief Security Officer of the State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, all necessary apparatus will be activated to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended and brought to book.

“Akwa Ibom State has over the years been known as a peaceful state where lives and properties of those domiciled within it are safe and secured. The narrative will not change now,” the statement added.