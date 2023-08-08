BBNaija: Hacker Takes Over Whitemoney’s Instagram Account

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Big Brother Naija's season 6 Winner, Whitemoney

The Instagram account of Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onu, popularly known as White money, has been compromised by a hacker.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER observed on Tuesday morning that Whitemoney’s verified account was set to private while his profile picture was removed.

The hacker also uploaded five pictures of a white teenager, but this website cannot confirm if the person is the hacker.

THE WHISTLER understands that the Instagram account is being managed by a handler as Whitemoney is participating in the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of the reality TV show.

RELATED
Celebrities

BBNaija: No Wife Material Among All-Star Housemates, Kiddwaya Slams Female Co-Contestants

Celebrities

BBNAIJA Eviction: Princess Becomes First Housemate To Be Evicted From All-Stars Season

Before the hack, the account had been actively sharing Whitemoney’s highlights in the ongoing show while also soliciting votes.

While participating in the previous ‘Shine ya eye’ edition in 2021, Whitemoney had accused the former handler of his Instagram account of defrauding him.

Advertisement

The reality TV star accused the handler named Promise of stealing his money while he was in the Big Brother house.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement