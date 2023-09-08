Couple Who Starved Five -Year-Old Child On Pastor’s Directive Arrested In Anambra

The Anambra State government has apprehended a couple in Adazi-Ani village, Anambra State, on charges of neglecting their 5-year-old daughter, whom they accused of witchcraft.

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, made this revelation, explaining that the parents implicated their child as a witch based on a pastor’s statement.

During a meeting at her office in Awka, Obinabo emphasized her commitment to safeguarding the rights of all children in the state and assured that the offenders would face justice.

She commended Mr. Ikenna Anoliefo for rescuing the child and encouraged others to follow his example.

The accused individuals, Mr. Michael Wosu, 47, from Rivers State, and Mrs. Blessing Michael, 23, from Akwa Ibom, residents of Adazi-Ani, defended their actions, claiming they were following their pastor’s belief that the child was a “witch” and should not “deserve to live.”

Blessing revealed that she made the child sleep on a plank due to her constant bedwetting and defecation, believing that the 5-year-old was responsible for her husband’s misfortunes.

In contrast, Michael Wosu denied any knowledge of malreatment towards the child.

The suspects are in police custody, while the young survivor is receiving medical care at an undisclosed hospital in Awka.