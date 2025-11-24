Court Adjourns Senator Natasha’s Cybercrime Trial To February

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on cybercrime-related charges to February 4, 2026.

The case, earlier scheduled for hearing before Justice Mohammed Umar, could not proceed due to the judge’s absence.

It was subsequently rescheduled for February 4, 2025, for formal commencement of the trial.

This is the second time the matter has been stalled.

The previous sitting, slated for October 21, was disrupted by a protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Umar had on September 22 adjourned the trial to October 21 after a defence objection halted proceedings.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, and was granted bail pending trial.

At the last hearing, just as prosecuting counsel David Kaswe prepared to call the first witness—with a television screen already installed in the courtroom—defence lawyer Ehiogie West-Idahosa raised a preliminary objection, challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

West-Idahosa argued that the application was based on alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney-General of the Federation and complained that the defence had not been served with witness statements.

While Kaswe insisted the objection should not delay proceedings, Justice Umar ruled that the issue must be resolved before the case can proceed.

The charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 accuses Akpoti-Uduaghan of transmitting false and injurious information electronically, allegedly with intent to malign, incite, endanger lives and disturb public peace.

She is alleged to have claimed during an April 4 address in Ihima, Kogi State, that Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed former Governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed, and later repeated similar allegations during a televised interview.

The Senator is being prosecuted under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024.