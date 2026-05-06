Court Convicts Man For Goat Theft In Kaduna

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A Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna has sentenced a 38-year-old man, Gidado Hamza, to 100 hours of community service for stealing a goat.

Hamza, who is unemployed, was arraigned on a one-count charge of theft and pleaded guilty.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel ruled that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others, adding that no option of a fine would be granted.

He also warned the convict against further criminal acts, stressing that the court would not be lenient if he reoffends.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chidi Leo, told the court that the offence was committed on April 30 in the Kawo area.

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According to the prosecutor, the stolen goat, valued at N50,000, belonged to one Musa Ahmed and was taken from Rigasa.

He added that Hamza was apprehended in an uncompleted building while attempting to slaughter the animal and was subsequently handed over to the police along with the recovered goat.