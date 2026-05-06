ADC Slashes Nomination Form Fees Ahead Elections

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reduced its presidential nomination form fee to N90m and released an updated schedule for its 2026 primary elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had earlier fixed the presidential nomination form at N100m.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the review followed extensive consultations with party leaders, aspirants and stakeholders across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that under the revised structure, the presidential form now goes for N90m, governorship, N30m; Senate, N10m; House of Representatives, N5m; and State Assembly, N2m.

NAN also reports that the party retained its concession policy, offering a 50 per cent discount to youths aged 18 to 35 and 25 per cent to women and persons with disabilities.

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According to the timetable, nomination forms will be sold from May 1 to May 4, while completed form submission runs from May 6 to May 13.

“Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 14 and May 15, with results published on May 17, while appeals hold from May 18 to May 19.

“The final list of cleared aspirants will be published on May 20, ahead of State Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate primaries on May 21.

“Governorship primaries are fixed for May 22, while the presidential primary will hold on May 23, followed by NEC and convention meetings.

“The National Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for May 25, while the Special National Convention will take place on May 26, 2026,” Abdullahi said.

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He further stated that the adjustments reflected broad consultations aimed at strengthening internal democracy, improving inclusiveness and ensuring broader access for aspirants.

The spokesman urged all aspirants and stakeholders to comply strictly with the revised timetable and guidelines ahead of the 2027 general elections.