FG Stops Honorary Degree Holders From Using ‘Dr’ Title

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The Federal Government has barred recipients of honorary degrees from using the title “Dr” as part of measures to curb the abuse of academic honours in the country.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during a media briefing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the resolution was reached at the Federal Executive Council meeting held on 30th April 2026.

Alausa stated that the move was aimed at ending decades of indiscriminate conferment of degrees for political patronage and financial gain.

He noted that the recent trend in awarding honorary degrees had revealed a growing abuse and politicisation of the academic privilege, with awards being used for political favours, financial gain, and even conferred on serving public officials, which contradicts the ethics of honorary degree awards.

“The recent trend we’ve seen with the award of honorary degrees has revealed a growing abuse and politicisation of this academic privilege.

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“We’ve seen awards being used for political patronage, for financial gain, as well as the conferral of awards on serving public officials, which, as part of the ethics of honorary degree awards, should not happen,” he said.

The minister added that universities that violate the FEC decision will face sanctions and that Vice Chancellors have been directed to streamline the process of conferring such degrees.

Going forward, he said, universities will be required to seek approval from the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) before awarding honorary degrees.