Casemiro Confirms Man United Exit, Rules Out Contract Renewal

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Brazil midfielder Casemiro has confirmed he will not renew his contract with Manchester United, signalling the end of his time at the club.

Speaking about his future during an interview with ESPN Brasil on Tuesday, Casemiro made it clear that he intends to leave at the end of the season.

“I don’t think so. It’s clear that I’ll make my decision at the end of the season. There are no chances,” he said.

The former Real Madrid star expressed gratitude to the club and its supporters, describing his time at Old Trafford as memorable.

“They were four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful, not just to the club, but to the fans,” he said.

“They were four beautiful, wonderful years, and I’m eternally grateful, not just to the club, but to the fans,” he said.

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“If there’s one thing I’ll take with affection from these four years, it’s the affection from the fans toward me.”

Casemiro said he hopes to leave on good terms and at a high point in his career

“I want to leave through the front door. The cycle at Manchester United has ended. I’m heading into a new cycle in my career,” he added.

While he has yet to decide his next destination, the midfielder reiterated his appreciation for the club.

“I’ll be an eternal Manchester United fan here in England. I can only thank everyone for all the affection,” he said.