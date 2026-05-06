Lamido’s Son Joins Jigawa Governorship Race, Picks PDP Form

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Mustapha Sule Lamido has officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 Jigawa State governorship election after obtaining the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election presented his completed form to the party’s state working committee and key stakeholders on Tuesday in Dutse, seeking their endorsement to represent the party in the upcoming polls.

Addressing party leaders and supporters, Lamido said he had concluded wide consultations and was ready to pursue the party’s ticket, expressing confidence in the PDP’s capacity to address Jigawa’s challenges.

He maintained that the PDP remains the most viable platform for governance, citing its legacy of implementing policies and projects that directly impact citizens’ lives.

According to him, political parties that succeeded the PDP in government have failed to meet public expectations, attributing the country’s current socio-economic and security challenges to poor leadership and ineffective policies.

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Lamido called on party members across the state to unite behind his ambition, pledging to uphold the PDP’s principles of service, patriotism, and people-focused governance.

The governorship hopeful, who is the son of former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido, said his candidacy is driven by a commitment to restore effective leadership and rebuild public trust in government.