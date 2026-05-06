Trump Threatens Renewed Bombing If Iran Rejects Hormuz Deal

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that military strikes against Iran would resume at a greater intensity if Tehran fails to comply with agreements tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, signaling continued tensions despite reports of ongoing negotiations between both countries.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Operation Epic Fury would come to an end if Iran accepts the proposed terms, adding that the U.S. blockade would permit the Strait to remain “open to all, including Iran.”

However, the U.S. president warned that failure to reach an agreement would trigger renewed military action.

“If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before,” Trump wrote.

Trump also acknowledged uncertainty surrounding Tehran’s position, stating that Iran’s agreement to the proposed terms remained “perhaps, a big assumption.”

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The remarks came shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened for safe maritime passage, though neither Washington nor Tehran has publicly confirmed the details of any formal agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, with a significant percentage of global crude exports passing through the narrow waterway daily. Any escalation in tensions in the region is widely monitored due to its potential impact on global energy markets and international shipping.

Reports indicate negotiations between Washington and Tehran are still ongoing, with the United States said to be expecting an Iranian response to a proposed framework agreement within the next 48 hours.