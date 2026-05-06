Obi Lacks Capacity For Nigeria’s Problems, Says Melaye

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A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, said Peter Obi’s penchant for party hopping shows a lack of readiness to tackle the nation’s challenges if elected president.

The former Kogi West senator stated this in an X post on Wednesday, days after Obi left the ADC for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Melaye said Obi prefers to jump ship at the smallest sign of trouble rather than stay to address challenges, questioning his ability to tackle the nation’s myriad challenges.

According to him, the NDC is an “agent” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) being used to divide the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “Peter Obi excused himself from tough situation. If he can not face party tribulations and crisis, how does he intend to handle Nigeria,?

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“Because Nigeria wahala pass ADC problems oooo. He can only operate in an air-conditioned kitchen. Hot kitchens are not for him.

“He has never gone through primary, APGA gave him free Governorship ticket, Atiku gave him free VP ticket, Labour gave free Presidential ticket.

“He can not be part of primary election, reason why he left PDP, reason why he left ADC for another free ticket in NDC. NDC is an agency of APC.”