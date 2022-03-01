Court Convicts Three Youths For Internet Fraud In Oyo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of one Mumuni Abiodun Elegushi; Abdullahi Umar Faruq and Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji.

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State convicted the trio on Monday.

The Head, Meadia and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the three convicted persons were arraigned on separate charges bordering on impersonation, contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same Section.

They pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

Justice Agomoh thereafter, convicted and sentenced Abiodun to seven months imprisonment; Faruq, eighteen months imprisonment and Oladimieji, nine months imprisonment.

The court ordered that Elegushi pay the sum of $550 (Five Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars), and forfeit one iPhone X mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, Abdullahi was ordered to restitute N500, 000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro Max and N1, 679, 845.44 (One Million, Six Hundred and Seventy Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Five Naira, Forty Four Kobo) found in his Ecobank account to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Abiola is to restitute $500USD (Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim and forfeit one iPhone 11 Pro mobile phone to the Nigerian Government.