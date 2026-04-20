I Was Tricked Into Attending David Mark Ceremony – Nafiu Bala

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The acclaimed acting National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Nafiu Bala, has alleged that he was deceived into attending a ceremony where the party’s leadership was handed over.

Bala stated this in an interview with AIT News aired on Monday while reacting to reports that he was present during the installation of former Senate President David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as interim National Chairman and Secretary of the party.

He claimed he was invited under the false pretence that the July 2025 event was merely for the adoption of new coalition members into the ADC, led by former chairman Ralph Nwosu.

Instead, he said he found himself at a ceremony installing new leaders.

“I was tricked to attend the handing-over ceremony to David Mark. Ralph told me that it was just adoption of new members for the coalition movement.

“But on the same day, Nwosu announced his resignation, and on the same day, he announced David Mark and other excos,” he said.

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Bala, who was ADC’s deputy national chairman at the time, claimed he only realised the true nature of the gathering after it had begun.

He maintained that he had no prior knowledge of the leadership transition and did not consent to it.

Asked why he did not raise the alarm or go to court immediately after the event, the embattled politician said he consulted widely before forwarding his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as acting National Chairman of the ADC.

According to him, INEC informed him that he had resigned his position as Deputy National Chairman — a development he described as part of the deception.

“Immediately after one week, we started organising meetings. The remaining NWC and NEC members were consulting across the country before taking any action.

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“After consultations, I wrote a letter to INEC, as Deputy National Chairman and with the remaining NWC, that I had resumed office as the authentic acting National Chairman of the party.

“After the consultations, I remember that immediately we went to court,” Bala said.