INEC: 19 Appointees Accused Of Partisanship Sworn In As RECs

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has sworn in 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) following their confirmation on October 5 by the Senate.

The RECs’ nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari had sparked outrage among some civil society organizations (CSOs) who alleged that some of the nominees are partisan and have questionable character.

But following their confirmation by the Senate, Professor Yakubu confirmed the RECs and warned that transparency and non-partisanship must be at the core of their actions.

“Furthermore, you will also interact with various stakeholders. You should maintain the established practice of consultation with them.

“However, in dealing with the general public, you should be guided by the provisions of the commission’s Code of Conduct.

“You should not be visitors to government houses and must never hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

“All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented. This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the Commission or create the perception of partisanship,” he said.

Yakubu added, “I urge you to settle down quickly and familiarise yourselves with the demands of your new responsibilities, always bearing in mind our commitment to free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable elections.

“With exactly 113 days to the 2023 General Election, we are aware that the task ahead of us is not easy but we must never disappoint Nigerians.

“Our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. Only their votes should determine winners in the 2023 General Election. Nothing more, nothing less.

“There should be no deviation from this path of honour and integrity,” he said.

The INEC boss reiterated that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) remains the only means for voter accreditation in the 2023 general election.

The new RECs included Uzochukwu Chijioke- Abia, Nuru Yunusa- Adamawa, Queen Elizabeth Agu- Anambra, Mohammed Nura -Bauchi, Samuel Egwu-Benue, Yomere Oritsemolebi-Cross River, Onyeka Ugochi-Ebonyi and Obo Effanga- Edo.

Others were Ayobami Salami-Ekiti, Umar Ibrahim-Gombe, Sylvia Agu-Imo, Muhammad Bashar-Jigawa, Abdu Zango-Kano, Yahaya Ibrahim-Kastina, Ahmed Garki-Niger, Agboke Olaleke-Osun, Agundu Tersoo-Plateau, Nura Ali-Sokoto and Ibrahim Abdullahi –Yobe.