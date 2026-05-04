Supreme Court Upholds Conviction Of NASU Officials In N68m Scam

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The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the conviction of three former officials of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) at Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Ogun State, over the mismanagement of union funds.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision delivered on April 17, 2026, in Appeal No. SC/CR/592/2020, dismissed the appeal filed by the convicts, thereby upholding the judgments of the Ogun State High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The three officials — Yusuf Temilade (Chairman), Adeyemi Alaba Samuel (Secretary), and Amuludun Tosin (Acting Treasurer) were convicted for their roles in a case involving funds obtained through a loan facility secured by the union in 2011.

The loan, amounting to approximately ₦68m from a commercial bank, was meant for disbursement to about 120 members of staff.

According to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which prosecuted the case, the officials abused their positions by diverting portions of the funds, approving payments beyond authorised limits, and extending payments to individuals who were not staff members.

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The anti-graft agency described the actions as a coordinated scheme.

The ICPC charged the trio with conspiracy and abuse of office, contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

They faced a seven-count charge at the Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta. On June 13, 2017, the trial court convicted them and sentenced each to five years imprisonment, with the terms to run concurrently.

The Court of Appeal in Ibadan upheld the conviction on December 6, 2019. The Supreme Court’s latest ruling brings the long-running case to a final conclusion.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court emphasised that union officials cannot evade liability under anti-corruption laws by operating under the cover of union or cooperative structures.

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The court noted that such a position would undermine efforts to check corruption among public officers.

The ICPC welcomed the decision through its spokesperson, Okor Odey, describing it as a significant victory for accountability in the management of workers’ funds, particularly within public institutions.