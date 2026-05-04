Abia Secures World Bank-Backed $700m Water, Sanitation Project

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The Abia State government has announced that it is among six states selected to benefit from the $700 million Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme funded by the World Bank.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this to journalists on Monday during a press briefing after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

Kanu stated that the project reflects growing international confidence in the state’s governance reforms.

“Of course we know SURWASH means Sustainable Urban, Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene.

“Abia State is getting all these recognitions and sponsorships around the globe because of what is going on in the state today. The massive transformation that has gone on in the state in various aspects of governance,” he said.

The honourable commissioner added that multilateral financial agencies are increasingly focusing on the state due to ongoing reforms.

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“So at every point, all these multilateral finance agencies look our way as a state,” he added.

He also informed that the suspended USAID small-town WASH project has resumed under a new funding arrangement through Mercy Corps, with work expected to continue on water schemes in Ubakala and Ariaria.

Speaking on the latest development in the power sector, Kanu revealed that the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency has issued interim licences to three companies—New Era, Aba Power, and Geometric Power—as part of efforts to improve electricity supply.

He described the initiative as a “half-year power restoration project” which he said has reached about 85 per cent completion, adding that full supply to parts of the state, including Ohafia, is expected before the end of the second quarter.

Explaining further, the commissioner also announced the commencement of a 1.8-megawatt microgrid solar project designed to power central bus terminals in Umuahia and Aba, describing it as part of the state’s energy transition programme.

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He also used the opportunity and announced the appointment of Prof. Deka Chioma Okoropo as Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, and Dr Nkiru Kachidia Maduwe as Project Coordinator for NEWMAP under the Ministry of Environment Governor Alex Otti.

He further disclosed that the governor, who clocks three years in office this month, will mark the anniversary in a low-key manner.

“As has become traditional with this government, the third year anniversary will be celebrated not with pomp and pageantry, but rather with flag-offs and commissioning events,” he stated.

He added that the anniversary will be used to commission completed projects and flag off new ones across the three senatorial zones, while also assessing progress made so far in the state’s development agenda.