Tinubu Pushes Police Reform With New Abeokuta Academy Campus

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The Federal Government has finalised plans to launch the southern campus of the Nigeria Police Academy in Erije, Abeokuta, with the first set of students expected to be admitted between September and November 2026.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Monday after a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, former Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun, and senior officers in his office.

A statement signed by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah, said the discussions centred on the immediate infrastructure design and physical planning of the new campus in Ogun State.

“This meeting is in continuation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to reposition the police to deliver on its core mandate and improve security across the country,” the minister explained.

He explained that the President wants the campus to take off without delay and has directed the National Universities Commission(NUC) to conduct resource verification promptly.

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The minister also revealed that the government is considering the transformation of over 42 police colleges nationwide into monotechnics.

He noted that a presidential waiver already exists to allow the institutions to adopt the technique, meaning the seven-year moratorium on new tertiary institutions would not be breached.

The minister noted that three different committees were set up. These are the resource committee to be chaired by the executive secretary of the NUC and the AIG of 20 AIG and then the Police College.

“ There is also a committee on improving capacity in the Police College committee will be chaired by DIG Isyaku Mohammed and Chairs of NBTE.

“The third committee is on infrastructure and physical development of the south campus of the Police Academy community is being chaired by the Executive secretary of TETFund and the AIG,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmed, commended the President’s initiative and assured the police delegation of the ministry’s support.

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The inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu on his part, said Education is key to solving problems in all sectors of human endeavors including the police.

He expressed the Force’s determination to “bring courses that would impact personnel directly and national security.“