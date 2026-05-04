Curfew Lifted In Ebonyi Community After Days Of Restriction

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The Ebonyi State security council has lifted the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Amasiri Community of Afikpo Local Government Area.

Briefing newsmen after the the State Security Council meeting, , the Director of DSS Ebonyi State, Mrs Eneh Kolawole who conveyed the Council’s decision stated that, “Minimum security will still be deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order, while those apprehended in connection with the crisis will be charged to court”.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Ben Odoh also that disclosed the action, followed a series of letters of remorse from Amasiri people which was accepted by the Okporojo people and their various hierarchy of traditional institutions.

On the delisting of Amasiri Development Centre, Dr. Odoh said the bill has been rejected.

“We have persuasion and pleas from the Founding Fathers and Elder’s Council to reject the delisting of Amasiri Development Centre, consequently, a memo will be sent to the State Assembly conveying the rejection and by implication we now have complete 64 Development Centres.

Dr. Monday Uzor, chief press secretary to the Ebonyi State Governor reports that the Head of Service Dr. Rita Mary Okoro was directed to ensure immediate re- opening of schools and Hospitals, stressing “that a memo will be sent to relevant agencies to recall to their previous duty posts all those civil servants who were transferred out of the Amasiri as a result of the crisis”.

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While the Commissioner for Information,Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe assured that the Government will remain alive to its duty of protecting lives and property.