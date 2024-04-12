Covenant University Retains Nigeria’s Best Varsity Position

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Covenant University has been ranked as the best university in Nigeria for the second time, according to Times Higher Education‘s 2024 rating.

The 2024 ranking includes 1,906 universities across 108 countries and regions.

According to the Ranking Website, the ranking was compiled based on their new World University Ranking (WUR) 3.0 methodology which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Analysis of the latest ranking on Thursday showed that the university based in Ota, Ogun State, is among the top 1,000 universities in the world.

The 801st-ranked university in the world first gained prominence in 2018 after it got the prize for the best university in Nigeria and the sixth-best university overall.

The University of Ibadan followed Covenant as the second-best university in the country, while the Federal University of Technology, Akure clinched third.

The ranking website disclosed that the site is trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments, and industry experts, adding that the 2024 league table reveals how the global higher education landscape is shifting.

“This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally. Overall, we collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data,” it said.

Other universities that achieve the top ranking in Nigeria include the University of Ilorin, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Afe Babalola University, the University of Benin, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Port Harcourt.

Among the 15 top universities, nine are located in the South West, two in the South East, two in the South-South, one in the North West, and one in the North Central.

See full list below:

