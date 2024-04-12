‘I Am A Man, My Lord’ – Bobrisky Admits In Court

Nigeria
By Justina SIMON
Crossdresser, Bobrisky

Nigerian Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has admitted before a Federal High Court in Lagos State that he is a man.

This has added a twist to the controversy surrounding his gender identity.

In 2023, Bobrisky attracted attention when he attended his father’s funeral in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, dressed as a man. Recently, he was rumoured to have undergone surgeries to transition to a woman.

During the trial, Justice Abimbola Awogboro quizzed Bobrisky about his sex, to which he responded, “I am a man, My Lord.”

Subsequently, the judge sentenced him to a six-month jail term without the option of a fine, starting from March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.

Bobrisky had pleaded guilty to four counts of abusing the Nigerian currency when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him on April 5, 2024.

