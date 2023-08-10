Credit Alert Shows Senators Received N218m ‘Holiday Token’

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian senators have received their “holiday token” allowance as directed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The controversial directive which has incensed Nigerians and has dominated the social media was earlier denied by the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Ireti Kingibe.

The Senate management has kept mute and attempt to confirm this paper’s findings on Thursday proved abortive.

Kingibe said she had received only “statutory allowance” and she did “not know what” Akpabio was talking about.

Recall Akpabio during the last day of extraordinary plenary to confirm ministerial nominees whose names were sent for screening and confirmation by President Bola Tinubu had directed that the clerk of the national assembly to send to each senator “holiday token for enjoyment.”

He however said “I withdraw that statement” after his colleagues expressed their shock and frowned at it as it was exposing them to public ridicule.

Akpabio afterwards added that he had sent “prayers to your mailbox”, a revelation Senator Kingibe also denied noting that “I have not received any email.”

But a screenshot of the credit alert shared with THE WHISTLER on Thursday afternoon showed that the 109 senators in the Nigerian upper house have received the alert.

In an alert which a senator from Ondo State (name withheld) forwarded, a credit alert of N2 million was seen.

The alert was received at exactly 11:44am on August 8, 2023.

The information on the alert show, “txn: credit Ac:2xx .97x Amount NGN:2,000,000.00

“Des: NFT SENATE OVE/NAT,” part of the alert showed.

Attempts to speak with the Senator proved abortive as his media aide did not respond when contacted via email.

Also, Senator Kingibe did not respond when contacted to verify if she has now received the new alert contrary to her earlier position.