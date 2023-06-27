Cross River Impounds 32 Log-Bearing Trucks As State Deepens Anti-Deforestation Efforts

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In efforts to combat illegal logging and protect the environment, the Cross River State Government has taken decisive action by impounding 32 trucks transporting illegal timber as Governor Prince Bassey Otu emphasizes his administration’s commitment to addressing adverse environmental activities in the state.

During an on-the-spot inspection at the border community with Ebonyi State on Monday, the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, expressed concern over the devastating impact of criminal logging on the state’s rich biodiversity.

Emmanuel Ogbeche, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said his principal warned that severe penalties await those involved in such activities and urged illegal loggers to take advantage of the government’s window of opportunity to regularize their operations.

The impounding of the 32 trucks, located at Ejiraga in Yala Local Government, serves as a tangible demonstration of the government’s determination to translate words into action.

Governor Otu commended the Anti-deforestation Committee for their swift response and called upon forest-bearing communities to assist the government by providing essential information to relevant agencies. He also urged them to refrain from aiding illegal loggers, wildlife poachers, and smugglers.

The governor has issued a directive to the owners of the impounded trucks carrying illegal sawn timber/logs to report to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Forestry Commission, within the next seven days for the necessary processing and compoundment of their trucks or risk final confiscation and auctioning of the impounded trucks and timber.

This proactive step by the Cross River State Government demonstrates its commitment to protecting the state’s forests and preserving its natural resources.

By taking a strong stance against deforestation and related criminal activities, the government aims to safeguard the environment for the benefit of present and future generations.