Abia State Inaugurates Judicial Panel On Recovery Of Government Properties

The Abia State Government will on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, inaugurate a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds belonging to the state.

The panel, approved by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has five members with Hon Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe (rtd.) as Chairman.

Other members are: Prof Ogwo Ekeoma Ogwo, Prof Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor and Rev Father Barr Alex Okonkwo.

The panel will be inaugurated at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia by 12 noon.

Recall that Governor Otti had upon assumption of office advised those with government properties and funds to return them to the state on the day he collected his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The SSG few days ago equally advised those with government properties and funds to return it as government will take necessary steps to recover them.