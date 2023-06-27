‘Looters Pretending To Be Heroes’ — Transparency Group Attacks Ex-Gov Yuguda Over Subsidy Scam Claim

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a recent interview with a television station, former Governor of Bauchi State and former transport minister, Mr. Isa Yuguda, made startling claims regarding a subsidy scam that allegedly took place during his tenure and afterward.

The claims have caught the attention of the Peoples Alliance for Transparency and Accountability (PATA), a civil society group dedicated to promoting accountability in public affairs.

PATA has expressed disappointment over Mr. Yuguda’s silence for over 15 years, especially considering his previous role as the chairman of a subcommittee tasked with handling subsidy-related issues during the economic meltdown period between 2008 and 2009.

The group finds it disbelieving that Yuguda would only now come forward with the allegations.

“If the allegation is anything but true, we would have called on Nigerians to throw rocks at him as one of those who aided the pillaging of our common patrimony and now wants to be seen as a hero when he is nothing near it,” stated Aliyu Pai, the National Coordinator of PATA, in a press statement.

The removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, a move aimed at curbing corruption and misappropriation of public funds, has continued to make headlines.

PATA emphasized the need for accountability and urges President Tinubu to remain vigilant in tackling malfeasance, particularly from individuals associated with the political party to which Mr. Yuguda belongs.

PATA further highlighted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of 2008 is not the same as the NNPC of 2023, now known as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

It noted that the company has undergone a significant transformation under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, adopting a culture of accountability, transparency, and innovation, which has contributed to its evolution into a profit-making entity.

The group said it was important for Nigerians to question the motives behind Yuguda’s sudden claims and should be cautious about individuals attempting to shift blame and present themselves as heroes while conveniently forgetting their own alleged involvement in the mismanagement of public funds.