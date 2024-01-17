NNPP Eyes Taraba As Supreme Court Postpones Judgment On Governor Agbu Kefas’ Election

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the election victory of Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who won the Taraba Governorship Election.

Kefas’ victory at the polls is being challenged by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Yahaya Sani.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the judgment of the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal which affirmed Kefas as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the PDP and its candidate winner with 257,926 votes.

The NNPP urged the courts below to invalidate the governor’s election for non-compliance to the Electoral Act 2022, adding he didn’t score the majority of lawful votes cast.

Passing its judgment on the cross appeal filed by the governor, the three-man appeal court panel held that the NNPP filed inconsistent reliefs.

The appeal court held that the NNPP cannot be seeking reliefs for the nullification of an election over non-compliance and on the other hand, asking to be returned as governor in the same election.

Parties approached the apex court for redress, canvassing arguments that their previous submissions at the lower court be sustained.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Eku of the apex court subsequently reserved judgment on the case.