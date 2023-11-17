‘Evidence Nailed Him’ — Kwankwaso Advises Sacked Kano Gov Against Heading To Supreme Court

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, against heading to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal upheld his removal from office.

Kwankwaso was reacting to Friday’s decision of the Appeal Court which also affirmed Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected governor of State, in agreement with an earlier judgment of Kano governorship tribunal.

Kwankwaso advised the governor to accept defeat and wait until 2027 to vie for the governorship seat.

Speaking with reporters in Kano, Kwankwaso said evidence presented against Yusuf during court proceedings clearly suggest that pursuing the case further would likely yield the same outcome.

“It would be another mission impossible for him to drag the case to the Supreme Court, going by the available evidence that nailed him at both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court. Hence, the need for him to go and rest until 2027,” said the APC chieftain.

“Governor Yusuf should have read the handwriting on the wall, analyzed the various pieces of evidence used by the Tribunal to sack him, adding that those pieces of evidence are convincing, and it would be very difficult for the court to neglect in ruling.

“As a brother, I am using this medium to advise him to shelve any move to drag his defeat to the Supreme Court but should just know that this is not the time for him to be the governor of the state,” he said.

Reacting earlier, the Chairman of the APC in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, said the victory recorded by the party at the Appeal Court is a victory for all the people of the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano, Abbas described the victory as a clear indication that the APC won the governorship election at the initial stage.

“I am happy to inform all those that fall victims of demolition by the NNPP administration at Eid ground, Salanta and other places that this is their victory and their saviour has arrived.

“We assure the people of Kano that their responsible government has returned, so they have nothing to fear,” he said.

Abbas however appealed to the APC supporters to continue to conduct themselves peacefully with the aim of having a peaceful society.

He added that the APC is confident of winning the case even at the Supreme Court with the evidence on ground.