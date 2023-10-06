Customs Intercept 7,000 Bags Of Foreign Rice, Arrest 14 Suspects

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted no fewer than 7,029 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice from various times and locations within the border corridors of the Southwestern states.

The seizures made by the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ in Ikeja, Lagos State are aimed to discourage potential traders from engaging in smuggling activities and to inflict financial losses on active smugglers.

Advertisement

The operation by the command also yielded results in September, with the interception of various goods Including 35,100 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol and 1,100 litres of diesel.

The Customs also intercepted a 140-foot container containing 150 cartons of ladies’ handbags, 50 bales of knickers, and other falsely declared items.

Others include a 120-foot container of unprocessed wood, 106 cartons of foreign frozen poultry, 55 pieces of used fridges, 110 pieces of used compressors, 148 cartons of foreign soap, 121 cartons of expired hair oil and 25 units of vehicles (Tokunbo).

The Customs noted that Investigations into some of these seizures are ongoing while noting that 14 suspects have been apprehended in connection with offences including violating import/export guidelines, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification, smuggling, and contravening policy directives.

Advertisement

The cumulative duty paid value of the intercepted goods amounts to One Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty-five Million, Eighty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety-eight Naira (1,755,080,898).

“Furthermore, the unit generated Seventy-two Million, Eight Hundred and Seven Thousand, Twenty-five Naira, Eleven Kobo (N72,807,025.11) in revenue through meticulous documentary checks and the issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.

“Importers and licensed agents are urged to make sincere declarations, adhere to existing import and export guidelines, and avoid the risk of losing their investments.

“Compliance is not only a legal obligation but also a strategic choice that ensures the smooth and efficient flow of goods across our borders,” the NCS noted.