JUST IN: Fintiri Appoints Additional 103 Aides

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Friday, approved the appointment of an additional 103 aides.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported earlier that Fintiri swore in 31 Special Advisers who were appointed last week, in a press statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, announcing the additional appointments.

Advertisement

Wonosikou said: “The Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved the appointments of Principal Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants with immediate effect.”

The Additional appointments are 37 Principal Special Assistants, 45 Senior Special Assistants and 21 Special Assistants.

According to the press Secretary, this is in line with Governor Fintiri’s vision to strengthen Government machinery in the State with the aim of making it more people-oriented and effective, right to the grass-root.

“Those appointed in the category of Principal Special Assistants include: Leader Leneke, Saidu Yahaya Nuhu, Hon. Shuaibu Babas, Dr Zainab Kwonchi, Hon. Alhassan Hammanjoda, Penuel T. Medan (Ph.d), Chief Penticost Agiso, Dr David Malgwi, Daniel Balami, Hon. Adwawa W. Donglock, Egla Felix Yaji, Dr Herbert Hanawa, Yusuf Mohammed (OC), Mary Kadzai, Hon. Umar Nashon, Dr Emmanuel K. Kwaghe, Dr William Ishaya Kamale and Hon. Shuaibu Musa.

Advertisement

Others are: Habu Doctor, Babangida Maina, Hon. Musa Umar Bororo, Alh. Abubakar Mahmud Wambai, Rev. Amos Sa’ad Duwala, Magdiel Morrison, Dr Aminu Aliyu Numan, Hon. Abubakar Isa, Hon. Adamu Titus, Hon. Mustapha Saidu, Rev. Joshua Kallamu, Hon. Hamidu A. Sajo, Zayyad Isa Mohammed, Mallam Ali Mamman, Abdulhamid Aminu Alkali, Sheik Tijjani Tahir, Abdulkareem Bakala, Tanko Wazumtu and Japhet Gajere.” Wonosikou said.

For the positions of Senior Special Assistants, he gave the names as: Dr Benjamin Dire, Patrice Dele Loko, Hon. Elkanah Kados, Mu’azu Garba, Hon. Musa Gurin, Hon. Farouk Mohammed, Rev. Istifanus M. Habila, Raji Bamanga, Luri Zephaniah, Mohammed Bello, Hon. Dimas Shekel, Musa Galabu, Hon. Kassah D. Shallum, Dr Wesley Philemon, Umar Abdulrahman Bobboyi and Idris Salihu.

Others are: Umar Bello, Bristone Limuga Daniel, Joshua Dariya, Hon. Burto William, Hon. Aiden Tsokum, Saidu Adamu, Raymond Lunyaluwa, Hon. Gershon Kasuwa, Mohammed Dabo, Danbiyu Tumba, Hon. Michael Shehu, John K. Muva, Abdulkadir Jahadi, Pwagwadi Omeno, Hon. Innocent Koto, Yawale Baltingo.

He also appointed Sadiya Husseini Shelleng, Rukayya Audu Shelleng, Hon. Danjuma Abdullahi Kedi, Victor Phanuel, Adamu Usman, Yusuf Baba Yola, Alh. Audu Gambo, Usman Bala Kurma, Femi Adeniran, Seth Danpullo, Hon. Salihu Usman Malkohi, Mohammed Mai Musa and Alh. Manu Ngurore.

And for positions of Special Assistants, Fintiri appointed: Gideon Ali Wonos, Cletus Yuguda Baraje, Usman Sanda, Mohammed Njidda Tukur, Hamman Barau, Afraimu Dankal, Ibrahim Ndotti, Ahmadu Babalele, Dimas Bello, Ibrahim Zadaku, Abubakar Nasuru, Hammajoda Bashiru, Emmanuel A. Fungus, Hassan Musa, Ahmadu Dahiru, Pwadadi Hassan, Adamu Buba Kiri, Ali Buba and Lawson Yaro.

Advertisement

The following names also made up the list: Abdullahi Haruna, Ahmadu Mujeli.

The statement enjoined, “All those appointed are expected to forward their curriculum Vitae to the office of the Secretary to the State Government at the State Secretariat on Monday 9th October, 2023 unfailingly.”