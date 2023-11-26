Why Nigerians Must Exercise Patience with Tinubu, AGF Fagbemi Foresees a Brighter Future For Nigeria

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, assuring them that ongoing reforms in the country will ultimately lead to economic prosperity and stability for the nation.

Speaking during a prayer ceremony organized in his honour by his family at his Ijagbo country home in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Fagbemi emphasized that President Tinubu’s primary goal is not self-aggrandizement but rather the betterment of Nigeria.

Fagbemi expressed confidence that Tinubu’s interactions with foreign investors will soon yield positive results for the country’s economic development.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient, acknowledging that progress takes time.

He said, “Immediately after his swearing-in, he has been all out to seek investors’ buy-in. As a result, positive responses have been trailing his discussions with foreign investors. The only thing we need is to exercise some patience. Even if you plant a tree, it won’t grow into fruition until after a while.

“Nigerians need to be patient; things will improve greatly in the coming days. The sacrifices of today will translate to a greater future for the country. I know with prayers and support of Nigerians, the country will emerge stronger.”

The event was attended by Kwara State Governor Abdurrazaq Abdurrahman, along with monarchs, friends, and well-wishers.

Fagbemi took the opportunity to acknowledge the governor’s significant contributions to the state’s progress.